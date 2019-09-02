Police pursuit in suburbs ends in death of 2 motorcyclists

article

Two motorcyclists died Sunday as the result of a police pursuit in the south suburbs.

They were involved in a crash about 8:24 p.m. at 147th and Wood streets in Harvey, according to the Cook County Medical examiner's office.

The crash was the result of a police pursuit that started in Midlothian, Harvey Police Chief Eddie Winters said in an email. He did not respond to requests for additional details.

A male and a 35-year-old woman were killed in the crash, the medical examiner's office said. The woman lived in Chicago Heights. The's male's age has not been released.

An autopsy on Monday found they both died from their injuries, and ruled their deaths accidents, the medical examiner's office said.

Winters said an investigation was ongoing.