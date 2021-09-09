Police release images of suspects in robbery on Red Line train

Chicago police have released images of three males wanted for a robbing a man on a CTA Red Line train in the Loop this week.

At about 11:56 p.m. on Monday, the males approached a 23-year-old man at 300 North State Street and took his personal belongings by force, according to Chicago police.

The suspects were described as Black males between 25 and 30 years old.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area One detectives at 312-745-4443.