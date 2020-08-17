Police release new batch of photos of looting suspects

article

Police on Sunday released another batch of surveillance photos in an attempt to identify looting suspects from last Monday.

The suspects allegedly stole merchandise Aug. 10 at the following businesses:

Hermes in the first block of East Oak Street in Gold Coast;

UPS store in the 1900 block of North Clybourn Avenue in Lincoln Park;

a business in the 800 block of West North Avenue;

Liquor Expo in the 2000 block of North Halsted Street;

Walgreens in the 600 block of North Clark Street;

Xfinity in the 900 block of West Weed Street;

Timberland in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue.

Police released surveillance video frames that show alleged looters from Aug. 10, 2020, at Liquor Expo in the 2000 block of North Halsted Street. | Chicago police

Authorities have said that misinformation regarding to Sunday police shooting in Englewood led to looting later that night in downtown and other neighborhoods.

Into Monday morning, two people were shot, more than 100 people were arrested and 13 police officers were injured as crowds broke windows and looted stores along Michigan Avenue and on the Near North Side.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Three Looting Task Force at 312-744-8263 or email 630LootingTaskForce@chicagopolice.org.

Scroll below for more photos.

Police released surveillance video frames that show alleged looters from Aug. 10, 2020, at Xfinity in the 900 block of West Weed Street. | Chicago police

Police released a surveillance video frame that shows an alleged looter from Aug. 10, 2020, at Walgreens in the 600 block of North Clark Street.| Chicago police

Police released a surveillance video frame that shows an alleged looter from Aug. 10, 2020, at a business in the 800 block of West North Avenue | Chicago police

Police released surveillance video frames that show alleged looters from Aug. 10, 2020, at a UPS store in the 1900 block of North Clybourn Avenue. | Chicago police

Police released surveillance video frames that show alleged looters from Aug. 10, 2020, at a UPS store in the 1900 block of North Clybourn Avenue. | Chicago police

Police released surveillance video frames that show alleged looters from Aug. 10, 2020, at Hermes in the first block of East Oak Street. | Chicago police