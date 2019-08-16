Police release new photos of driver, vehicle wanted in fatal Burnside hit-and-run

article

Police released new images Thursday of a vehicle and driver wanted for a fatal hit-and-run in Burnside.

Mark Dandridge, 54, was walking southbound about 3:15 p.m. Aug. 3 in the 9400 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when the vehicle, traveling in the same direction, struck him under the viaduct, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. He died from his injuries.

The vehicle is a red and black Dodge Ram 1500, possibly a 1993 to 2002 model, police said. It has black rims, black trim on the bottom and a black front grill, possibly custom-painted. The vehicle was last seen eastbound on 95th Street from Cottage Grove.

Police believe the vehicle has an Illinois B-truck license plate ending with the letter "Z."

Witnesses described the driver as a 60 to 65-year-old man with gray hair, police said. He was wearing a green shirt and black framed glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police's major accidents unit at 312-745-4521.