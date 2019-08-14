Police release new photos of suspects in robbery on CTA platform in Chicago

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Police released new photos Wednesday of people wanted in connection with a robbery and battery on the Roosevelt CTA station platform.

About 11:30 p.m. Aug. 10, a male suspect hit a person from behind at the State Street and Roosevelt Road CTA station, causing them to fall to the ground, Chicago police said. Another male suspect took the person’s property.

A female suspect maced another person during the attack, police said.

One of the males was wearing a blue and white bandana, a white shirt and gray pants, police said. The other was wearing a gray shirt with dark jeans and had black hair and blonde tips. The female suspect had long black hair and was wearing a blue jean jacket and black shorts.

They are believed to be between 17 and 20 years old, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.