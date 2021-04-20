Police release photo of car involved in shots fired at Rogers Park police station

article

Police released an image Tuesday of a black car wanted in connection with shots fired at a police station in Rogers Park.

Someone in the passing car opened fire about 10:20 a.m. Sunday in the 6400 block of North Clark Street, striking the 24th District station several times, Chicago police said. No one was hurt.

Ald. Andre Vasquez called the drive-by an "unfortunate attack." It wasn’t immediately clear if the shooting targeted anyone.

Anyone with information can call Area Thee detectives at 312-744-8263.