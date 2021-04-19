Gunman fires shots at Rogers Park police station from passing vehicle

Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire at a police station from a passing car in Rogers Park.

Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) said the Sunday morning drive-by was an "unfortunate attack" targeting the 24th District station. No one was hurt.

Chicago police said someone in a black vehicle opened fired about 10:30 a.m. in the 6400 block of North Clark Street, striking the outer brick wall of the station in several places.

A witness sitting at a nearby bus stop saw the car slow down and heard six gunshots, police spokeswoman Sally Bown said.

An officer inside the building heard the gunfire, but it wasn’t clear if the shooting targeted anyone in particular, Bown said.

No arrest has been made.