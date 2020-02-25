Police release photo of suspects accused of vandalizing Bloomberg campaign office in Chicago

article

Police have released a photo of three suspects who allegedly vandalized Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign office Monday in Edgewater on the North Side.

Authorities were called at 1:11 a.m. after “derogatory words” were spray-painted on the front of a building in the 1100 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue, according to Chicago police.

“Racist,” “sexist,” “GOP” and “oligarch” were scrawled across four windows on the front of the former New York mayor’s campaign office at 1130 W. Bryn Mawr.

Chicago police are investigating after the words “racist,” “sexist,” “GOP” and “oligarch” were spray-painted on the front of Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign office, 1130 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., on Feb. 24, 2020. | Carly Behm/Sun-Times

“This act of vandalism against our Chicago office mirrors those we’ve seen in recent weeks in states across the country,” Bloomberg spokeswoman Galia Slayen said in a statement.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.