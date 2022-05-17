Police release photos of hit-and-run driver who critically injured motorist in Old Irving Park

Police released photos of a vehicle that struck and critically injured a man last week in Old Irving Park on the Northwest Side.

The driver struck a 48-year-old motorist in the 4000 block of North Pulaski around 2:45 p.m. May 14 and continued without stopping, Chicago police said.

The vehicle was described as a blue/gray Chevrolet Silverado Z71 pickup truck with a hardtop, police said. It was last seen driving westbound on Irving Park Road from Pulaski Road.

Police say the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado Z71 pickup truck was involved in a hit-and-run crash May 14, 2022, in Old Irving Park. (Chicago police)

Police asked anyone with information to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.

