Police release photos of person of interest in Rogers Park shooting

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in a Rogers Park shooting last month on the North Side.

A 20-year-old man was in a backyard about 6:40 p.m. May 28 in the 6400 block of North Rockwell Street when he got into an argument with three people, Chicago police said. One of them shot the man multiple times.

He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Police released photos of a vehicle and its driver, who is a person of interest in a May 28, 2020, shooting in the 6400 block of North Rockwell Street in Rogers Park. (Chicago police)

Authorities released photos Friday of a vehicle and its driver, who “may have information regarding this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261.