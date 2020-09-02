Police release photos of suspects in Chicago pancake house shooting

article

Police on Wednesday released photos of suspects who allegedly opened fire on a Far South Side pancake house Sunday, killing one and wounding four others.

The photos show five men who are considered persons of interest in a shooting that unfolded an hour before closing at Lumes Pancake House, 11601 S. Western Ave., in Morgan Park, Chicago police said.

They allegedly entered a dining tent while armed and fatally shot 31-year-old Devon Welsh, officials said.

The suspects also allegedly wounded three other women and a man, police said. A witness reported hearing 30 gunshots.

Police initially said the suspects pulled up in a white SUV, but the photos released Wednesday show a dark-colored Lexus as a vehicle of interest.

Police are searching for this vehicle in connection to an Aug. 30, 2020 shooting at at Lumes Pancake House, 11601 S. Western Ave. | Chicago police

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8271.

Police are searching for these men in connection to an Aug. 30, 2020 shooting at at Lumes Pancake House, 11601 S. Western Ave. | Chicago police