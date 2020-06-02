Police release video of fatal mall shooting in suburban Chicago

Riverside police Tuesday released video of a fatal shooting Sunday at the North Riverside Park Mall in the west suburb.

The clip shows a gunman chasing a man about 2:40 p.m. behind the Olive Garden restaurant at the mall. The man falls on the sidewalk and the gunman fires multiple shots before running away.

Officers found Myqwon Blanchard, 22, of Chicago, on the sidewalk, North Riverside police said. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Riverside police at 708-762-5410.