Police release video of suspects in fatal shooting on Southeast Side

Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in a fatal shooting in 2018 on the Southeast Side.

Chicago Police released photos and surveillance video clips Wednesday of two male suspects – one on a bicycle and one in a dark-colored SUV – wanted in connection with the killing of Jeovani Martinez on July 29, 2018, in the 10600 block of South Green Bay Avenue.

The shirtless suspect on the bicycle was wearing black pants, while the driver of the SUV was wearing a red T-shirt, police said.

Chicago police released surveillance video showing two suspects wanted in connection with a fatal shooting July 29, 2018, in the 10600 block of South Green Bay Avenue on the Southeast Side. | Chicago police

Martinez, 28, was standing on the sidewalk when someone inside a northbound black SUV fired shots, striking him in the left shoulder and abdomen, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said at the time.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. He lived in Whiting, Indiana.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8271.