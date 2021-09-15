Police report 2 carjackings overnight in Chicago

Two carjackings were reported overnight in the West Town and Belmont Gardens neighborhoods.

A 23-year-old woman was exiting her car around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Winchester Avenue when a male wearing a ski mask approached her and demanded her belongings, police said.

He took her purse, containing her iPhone and car keys, and drove off in her 2021 Jeep Wrangler, police said.

The woman was uninjured in the incident, police said.

The second carjacking took place just after midnight as a 26-year-old man was sitting in his 2021 Volkswagen in the 4300 block of West Parker Avenue when two armed men exited a dark-colored SUV and demanded his belongings, police said.

The men took his cellphone and other possessions before driving off in the victim's vehicle, police said.

No one is custody as Area Five detectives are investigate both incidents.