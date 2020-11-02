Police respond to overturned vehicle near Lake Shore Drive

Police responded to a call of a flipped over vehicle Monday morning near Lake Shore Drive on the South Side.

Officers were called to the crashed vehicle about 6:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes near 35th Street, according to Chicago police.

There was no immediate word of hospital transports from the crash, according to Chicago Fire Dept. spokesman Larry Merritt.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Video from a news helicopter showed a vehicle flipped over in a grassy area near the roadway.