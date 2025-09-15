Police search for possibly armed subjects after chase, crash in Chicago's south suburbs

The Brief Tinley Park police are assisting Matteson officers in searching for several possibly armed subjects Monday morning. The group fled after a police chase and crash. A shelter-in-place for nearby homes was issued, and one person is in custody so far.



A shelter-in-place was issued as authorities search for several subjects who fled on foot after a police chase and crash Monday morning in Chicago's south suburbs.

What we know:

According to Matteson and Tinley Park police, officers observed a group of males trying to steal a car. A chase ensued, and at some point, the subjects got out of their vehicle and entered another car. It's not clear if the car they got into was a waiting vehicle or if they stole it.

The subjects eventually crashed their vehicle near Vollmer Road and Harlem Avenue.

Police said four or five males dressed in all black ran off westbound from the scene, and they may have been armed with handguns.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The Will County Sheriff's Office issued a shelter-in-place for the "immediate area of Harlem Ave. and Vollmer Rd in Frankfort Square. Please remain in your homes with your doors locked as law enforcement officers are active in the area following a police pursuit."

At 6:50 a.m., Tinley Park PD announced one of the subjects was in custody.

At 8 a.m., it was announced one person was hospitalized and that three subjects remain at large.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if the person hospitalized is a subject or someone else injured in the crash.

What's next:

The search and investigation remain ongoing. As of now, one subject is in custody and three others are still on the run.