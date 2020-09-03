Police search for 10 suspects in looting of Goose Island glasses store

article

Police on Wednesday released photos that allegedly show 10 people wanted for looting a Goose Island glasses shop in August.

The photos allegedly show looting from Aug. 10 at Luxury Eyesight, 1457 N Halsted St., according to Chicago police.

Looting broke out that morning less than a day after police shot a man in Englewood on the South Side.

Throughout the night, two people were shot, more than 100 people were arrested and 13 police officers were injured as crowds broke windows and looted stores along Michigan Avenue and on the Near North Side.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Three Looting Task Force at 312-744-8263 or email 630LootingTaskForce@chicagopolice.org.