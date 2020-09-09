Police search for Aurora woman charged with identity theft

Police are searching for an Aurora woman accused of using 10 people’s identities to rack up over $10,000 in cellphone charges.

Aida Gonzalez, 31, has been charged with one count of identify theft between $10,000 and $100,000 and 10 counts of identify theft between $300 and $2,000, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office. She has also been charged with theft and theft by deception.

Every charge is a felony, and Gonzalez’s bail has been set at $15,000, prosecutors said. She has not yet been taken into custody.

Gonzalez allegedly used the information of 10 people to establish lines of credit and cellphone accounts, before buying cellphones for other people, prosecutors said.

She is accused of stealing $10,715.14, prosecutors said.