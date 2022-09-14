Police search for carjacking suspects on Chicago's Northwest Side

Chicago police are warning residents on the Northwest Side of recent armed carjackings.

Three victims have been approached by a group of armed Black men and had their cars stolen.

The incidents happened at the below locations and times:

In the 2500 block of West North Avenue on Sept. 11 at 12:10 a.m.

On Sept. 11 in the 1200 block of North Washtenaw Avenue at 2:01 a.m.

In the 1800 block of North Ridgeway Avenue on Sept. 11 at 5:59 a.m.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Police are looking for three Black men wearing dark clothing, ages 18-20, about 5'10-6'2, 120-150 lbs., black hair and brown eyes.

Call Area 5 detectives at 312-746-739 with any information about these suspects.