Police search for driver wanted in Roseland fatal hit-and-run
CHICAGO - Chicago police is searching for the driver of a van that fatally struck a man last week in Roseland on the Far South Side.
The 30-year-old was working on the street about 3 p.m. April 15 in the 11300 block of South Wentworth Avenue when a passing green Nissan Quest struck him, Chicago police said.
The man died of his injuries, police said.
The driver of the van left the scene at a high rate of speed without stopping or helping the man, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Accident Investigation detectives at 312-745-4521.