Police search for driver wanted in Roseland fatal hit-and-run

Chicago police is searching for the driver of a van that fatally struck a man last week in Roseland on the Far South Side.

The 30-year-old was working on the street about 3 p.m. April 15 in the 11300 block of South Wentworth Avenue when a passing green Nissan Quest struck him, Chicago police said.

The man died of his injuries, police said.

The driver of the van left the scene at a high rate of speed without stopping or helping the man, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Accident Investigation detectives at 312-745-4521.