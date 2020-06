article

Police are searching for family of a woman found in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The woman does not remember her birthdate or address, and has told authorities she goes by Cassandra Stearns and Sandra Angene, according to Chicago police.

She was found in the 3600 block of West Division Street, police said.

Anyone who knows her identity or family is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.