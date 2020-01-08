Police search for Illinois girl missing since 2017 in Georgia

Authorities believe a girl that went missing nearly three years ago could be in Georgia.

Officials released this age progression of Kayla Unbehaun.

This month is her 12th birthday.

Authorities say a few months after Kayla's father was awarded full custody in 2017. Her mother allegedly abducted her from South Elgin, Illinois.

Investigators say they've received reports that the two may be staying in the Athens area.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.