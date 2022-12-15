Police search for offender who fired shots from minivan in Mount Prospect

Police are investigating after shots were fired from a minivan Monday night in suburban Mount Prospect.

At about 8:23 p.m., police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of Boxwood Drive.

When officers arrived, they learned two people dressed in all black and wearing black ski masks were in the 1100 block of Boxwood Drive when a later model slate or blue-colored Honda Odyssey minivan drove by and someone from inside fired shots out of the vehicle.

The Honda then fled the scene.

The two individuals wearing all-black clothing also fled the scene before officers arrived.

Two 9mm shell casings were located in the roadway.

Damage was found on an apartment laundry room window as well as an adjacent apartment, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

A fragment of a spent bullet was also located in the apartment where the damage was observed.

Physical evidence was collected from the scene, and it was sent to the forensic lab for analysis.

The resident of the apartment was not injured, and officers have been unable to locate any person injured as a result of this incident.

According to police, the two people dressed in all-black clothing may have been the intended target of the shooter.

They have not been located at this time.

An increased police presence will be in the area as a result of this incident.

Anyone with information or anyone who has any video footage that might assist with this investigation is asked to call the Mount Prospect Police Department Investigations Section at 847-870-5654.