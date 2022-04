article

Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a victim on the Cermack-Chinatown Red Line platform Monday.

The incident occurred at about 2:07 p.m.

According to police, the suspect forcibly took property from a victim who was knocked to the ground and sustained minor injuries.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives/Mass Transit at (312)-745-4443.