Police search for teen girl missing from Carol Stream since February

Carol Stream police are searching for a missing teen who was last seen in February.

According to police, Ashlei D. Lewis, 17, was last seen at her residence in the village on Feb. 16. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Lewis is 5-feet 3-inches tall, and about 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a ponytail wig, a blue sweatshirt and a black backpack, police said.

Surveillance cameras captured Ashlei entering a dark-colored SUV.

If anyone has any information they are asked to contact police at (331) 716-7279 or investigations@carolstream.org.