Police search for gunman in downtown Evanston shooting

A man was hospitalized after being wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in downtown Evanston.

The 21-year-old was arguing with two people around 11:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Sherman Avenue when he was shot multiple times while getting out of a car, according to Evanston police.

The Niles resident was struck in the abdomen and the buttocks area and walked one block to the Evanston Police Department lobby before he was transported to Evanston Hospital, police said.

His injuries are not life-threatening, officials said.

The two suspects he was with drove off in the vehicle and are not in custody.

Evanston police said there is no threat to the public.