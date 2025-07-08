Police search for man who sexually abused 2 teen girls in Roscoe Village
CHICAGO - Police are searching for a man accused of breaking into a Roscoe Village residence early Sunday and sexually abusing two teenage girls.
What we know:
The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of North Damen Avenue. Police said an unidentified man unlawfully entered the location and then sexually abused two women before fleeing the scene.
The suspect is described as a Black male wearing green shorts and a black hoodie.
What you can do:
Area Three detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call (312) 744-8261 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, referencing case number JJ322675.
