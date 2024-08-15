Expand / Collapse search

Police search for man who stole from NW Side homes while victims slept

By Will Hager
Published  August 15, 2024 7:47am CDT
Union Ridge
FOX 32 Chicago

Police search for burglary suspect on Chicago's NW Side

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who has been stealing from residences on Chicago's Northwest Side.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who burglarized homes while victims sleep this month on the city's Northwest Side.

A man in his 50s stole from at least four homes on Aug. 10 in the Union Ridge neighborhood, according to a CPD community alert.

In each incident, the man entered residences through an open window and stole wallets and cellphones while victims slept. He then would leave the homes through a side door, police said.

The suspect was described as a man in his mid-50s, standing roughly 5-foot-8 and weighing around 145 pounds.

Anyone who has any information on the suspect is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.

Surveillance cameras captured a suspect who has been burglarizing residences on Chicago's Northwest Side | CPD