Police search for man who stole from NW Side homes while victims slept

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who burglarized homes while victims sleep this month on the city's Northwest Side.

A man in his 50s stole from at least four homes on Aug. 10 in the Union Ridge neighborhood, according to a CPD community alert.

In each incident, the man entered residences through an open window and stole wallets and cellphones while victims slept. He then would leave the homes through a side door, police said.

The suspect was described as a man in his mid-50s, standing roughly 5-foot-8 and weighing around 145 pounds.

Anyone who has any information on the suspect is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.