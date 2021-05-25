Northbrook police search shed in connection with missing woman Linda Seymour, who vanished in 1982

article

On Tuesday, police searched a property in Northbrook in connection with a missing person case from 1982.

Forensic investigators searched a shed in the 1400 block of Orchard Lane and carried several large bags away.

Northbrook police told Fox 32 News that the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force was on scene to assist.

Police said the missing person in question is Linda H. Seymour, 35, who vanished in Northbrook in December of 1982.

A neighbor who has been in Northbrook for decades said that the property owner has been busy lately.

"He's out doing yard work," said Dave Manna. "They were actually just out fixing it up at the end of last season, it was somewhat mess, they looked like maybe they were getting ready to sell because they were doing a lot of updating work."

Another neighbor said everyone is abuzz about the investigation.

"Two weeks ago, they brought dogs into the backyard to sniff around," said Lindsay Reed, talking about what she had heard on a group chat. "They also asked the gentleman who lives there if he could move the shed because of easement issues. So the gentleman who lives there, he moved the shed."

Police also said there is no active threat to the community.

