Police search for red SUV in fatal South Chicago hit-and-run

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The Brief A 32-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in South Chicago. Police say the driver fled in a red 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander. Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate the vehicle.



Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in the South Chicago neighborhood.

What we know:

A 32-year-old woman was struck and killed about 10:01 p.m. March 10 in the 2100 block of East 83rd Street, police said.

The vehicle, described as a red 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander with Illinois license plate FE97346, was traveling westbound when it hit the victim and fled the scene.

Authorities said the driver did not stop after the crash. No one is in custody.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Accidents unit at (312) 745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, referencing case number JK-176843.