Police searching for 14-year-old girl missing from Humboldt Park on Northwest Side

Chicago police are asking for help locating a 14-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

Maddison Cole was last seen about 8:50 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of North Monticello Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Cole is described by police as being 5-foot-7, 120 pounds, with hazel eyes, red hair and having a light-brown complexion.

She was last seen wearing a gray headband, a black and gray hooded sweatshirt, green camouflage pants and tan-colored Timberland boots, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.