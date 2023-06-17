Police searching for 2 bank robbers who targeted BMO Harris in Frankfort Township

article

Two men robbed a BMO Harris Bank in unincorporated Frankfort Township on Saturday.

The Will County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the bank on South Harlem at 11:40 a.m.

The robbers threatened tellers with guns. There were "numerous" customers at the bank at the time.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

One of the robbers went with an employee to the vault. The robber hit that employee on the head with a pistol.

The suspects got away in a dark blue Dodge Challenger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Danielle Strohm with the Will County Sheriff’s Office at 815-727-8574, at extension 4930.