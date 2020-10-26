Police searching for missing baby after vehicle with him inside stolen in Chicago

article

Chicago police are searching for a missing baby after a vehicle he was sitting in was stolen Monday afternoon on the Southwest Side.

A 30-year-old woman left her gray SUV running when she went into a convenience store about 12:45 p.m. in the 2700 block of West 71st Street, Chicago police said. While she was inside, someone jumped into the driver’s seat and drove north on California Avenue.

The vehicle was eventually located but the 7-month-old boy, identified as Jaylen Mojica, was no longer inside.

Anyone with information should contact Chicago police at 312-747-8380 or call 911.