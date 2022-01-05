Police searching for SUV that fatally struck woman in Belmont Central on New Year's Eve

article

Police are searching for the driver of a gray 2014 to 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee that fatally struck a pedestrian in Belmont Central.

On New Year's Eve, around 4:20 p.m., 55-year-old Robin Mathis was crossing a crosswalk at the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Menard Avenue, when she was fatally struck by the SUV.

Mathis, from Hermosa, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and pronounced dead later that night, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Anyone who has seen the car is asked to contact police at (312) 745-4521, or leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.