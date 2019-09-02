Police searching for vehicle wanted in fatal Garfield Park hit-and-run

article

Chicago police are searching for a SUV wanted in a hit-and-run that killed a cyclist Sunday in Garfield Park on the West Side.

The cyclist, 56-year-old Richard Williams, was biking about 3 a.m. when he was hit by a black 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling west in the 4500 block of West Lake Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

The Chevrolet's driver took off from the scene, police said.

Williams was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died from his injuries less than an hour later, the medical examiner's office said. He lived in Rogers Park.

Police believe the Chevrolet may have bumper, headlight and hood damage on the front passenger side as a result of the crash.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.