article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who sexually assaulted a CTA rider last month on the Brown Line.

The man who is in his 20s allegedly sexually assaulted a Brown line rider around 1 a.m. on July 7, according to a CPD community alert.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.

No further information was provided.