Police seek car that hit, killed bicyclist in Gage Park

Police are searching for a car that struck and killed a 47-year-old bicyclist in Gage Park last month and kept on driving.

Demetrio Ruiz Macias was hit by a dark-colored Dodge Challenger while biking Dec. 20 in the 5600 block of South California Avenue, authorities said.

Macias was seriously injured and pronounced dead eight days later, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Police on Friday released photos of the wanted vehicle. Police said a newer model Dodge was last seen going south on California at 56th Street.

The car may have damage to its front passenger side.

Police asked anyone with information to call CPD’s Major Accident Unit at 312-745-4521.