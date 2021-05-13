Police seek driver in deadly Gresham hit-and-run

article

Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in the Gresham neighborhood.

A silver 2009-2017 Audi Q5 sport utility vehicle crashed into a school bus and another car May 4 around 1:50 p.. in the 8800 block of South Ashland Avenue. A 35-year-old man died from the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.