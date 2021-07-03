Police seek driver in fatal Austin hit-and-run

Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that fled after a fatal crash last month in Austin on the West Side.

A Pontiac Grand Prix was involved in a crash with a motorcyclist about 12:25 a.m. June 20 in the 400 block of North Cicero Avenue, police said. The driver of the motorcycle died from injuries suffered in the crash.

Police say a Pontiac Grand Prix like this one fled the scene of a crash June 20, 2021, in Austin. | Chicago Police Department

The 2004-2008 Pontiac fled the scene west on Hubbard Street after the crash, police said.

The car is blue or green crystal in color and has damage to the front passenger area and the right rear area, police said.

Anyone with information can call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.