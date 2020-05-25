Police seek driver in West Garfield Park hit-and-run

article

Police are asking for the public’s help finding the driver of a car that critically injured a two people in a hit-and-run Sunday in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

A motorcyclist and his passenger were hit by the black 2019 Ford Fiesta at 4:08 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Harrison Street, according to a community alert from Chicago police. The driver of the Fiesta did not stop.

The two people on the motorcycle were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The Fiesta was last seen heading north through an alley in the 500 block of South Kostner Avenue, police said. It has a Virginia license plate of URX9129.

Police released a photo of the car and are asking anyone with information to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.