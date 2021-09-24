Police seek driver involved in fatal hit-and-run in Homan Square

Chicago police are seeking the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Homan Square on the West Side.

A 48-year-old man was struck and killed while crossing the street in the 700 block of South Independence Boulevard about 10:38 a.m. on September 12, Chicago police said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The vehicle was traveling northbound on Independence Boulevard at the time the pedestrian was struck, police said.

Anyone with information can contact police at 312-745-4521.