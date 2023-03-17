Police seek driver wanted in South Shore hit-and-run

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Chicago police

Chicago police are looking for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a woman Thursday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

A pedestrian was crossing the street in the 7900 block of South East End Avenue when she was struck by a 2013-2016 Chevrolet Malibu that continued to drive westbound on 79th Street, according to police.

The woman, whose age was unknown, was transported by paramedics to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition.

Police said the Malibu sustained damage to the right side of the hood and windshield as well as missing a right-side mirror. The vehicle also has a long dark mark on the driver side door.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unite at (312) 745-4521.