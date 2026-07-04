Police seek man accused of exposing himself, groping victim in South Loop

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The Brief Chicago police are searching for a man accused of exposing himself, committing a lewd act and making unwanted contact with a victim in the South Loop. The incident happened around 6:56 a.m. on May 15 near East Roosevelt Road, police said. Detectives released a description of the suspect and are asking anyone with information to come forward.



Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of exposing himself, performing a lewd act and groping a victim in the South Loop last month.

What we know:

According to a community alert issued by the Chicago Police Department, the incident happened around 6:56 a.m. on May 15 in the first block of East Roosevelt Road.

Investigators said the suspect exposed himself, committed a lewd act and made unwanted contact with the victim before leaving the area. Police did not release additional details about the circumstances of the encounter or the victim.

The suspect is described as a Black man between 30 and 35 years old, about 6 feet tall and weighing between 150 and 160 pounds. He also has a scruffy, patchy beard.

What you can do:

Police are urging anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the incident to contact CPD's Mass Transit Detectives at 312-745-4447. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through CPDTIP.com using reference number JK255153.