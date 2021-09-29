Police seek man wanted for robbery on CTA Red Line platform in Bridgeport

Chicago police are seeking a person wanted for a robbery on a CTA Red Line platform last week on the South Side.

About 11:40 a.m. on Sept. 22, a male suspect approached a 24-year-old man at the Sox-35th Street station at 142 West 35th Street, according to a statement from police.

The suspect implied he had a gun and took the man's personal property, police said.

The suspect was described as a Black male between 18 and 25-years-old, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police at 312-745-4443.