Police in Wheaton are searching for a man who broke into a home on Thanksgiving.

According to police, a woman woke to find the intruder in her home in the 600 block of North Stoddard Avenue.

She confronted the man and he fled.

Police also said she was not harmed and the suspect didn't take anything.

The man was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a dark hoodie.

