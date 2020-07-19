Police seek man who exposed himself to 4-year-old girl in McKinley Park

Police are looking for a man suspected of exposing himself to a 4-year-old girl Friday in McKinley Park on the West Side.

About 3 p.m., the girl and her mother were at the intersection of West 35th Street and South Winchester Avenue when the man approached them with his penis in his hand, Chicago police said. The mother confronted him, and he ran off westbound on 35th.

The man, believed to be in his mid-to-late 30s, was 5-foot-8 with a stocky build, police said. He was bald or close-shaved and wearing a plain white t-shirt, black sweatpants that were cut into shorts and black gym shoes.

The man also had a black backpack slung diagonally across his chest with a U-lock bicycle lock and several combination locks attached to it, police said.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call detectives at 312-492-3810.