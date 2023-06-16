Police seek man who exposed himself to young girls in Maggie Daley Park

Chicago police are looking for a man who exposed himself to two little girls in Maggie Daley Park in two incidents less than a month apart.

Between 2 p.m. and 2:20 p.m. on May 25, a 4-year-old girl was playing on a park playground un the 300 block of East Randolph Street when a man guided her to the top of a wooden tower and exposed himself to her before fleeing the scene, according to a CPD community alert.

On Thursday, a 6-year-old girl was playing inside the same tower around 10:30 a.m. when the suspect followed her to the top and performed a lewd sex act on himself, police said.

The suspect in the most recent incident is described as a light-complexioned man with curly black and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Chicago police at (312) 492-3810.