Police seek man who tried to rob CTA bus rider in Little Village

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Little Village
FOX 32 Chicago
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted for fighting and attempting to rob a CTA bus passenger last month in the Little Village neighborhood.

The man approached a passenger on a CTA bus and tried to take his property, leading to a fight around 12:12 a.m. on Sept. 22 in the 1400 block of South California Avenue, according to police.

Chicago police said the suspect is a man in his early 30s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD's mass transit unit at (312) 745-4706.