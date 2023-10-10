Police seek man who tried to rob CTA bus rider in Little Village

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Image from CPD

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted for fighting and attempting to rob a CTA bus passenger last month in the Little Village neighborhood.

The man approached a passenger on a CTA bus and tried to take his property, leading to a fight around 12:12 a.m. on Sept. 22 in the 1400 block of South California Avenue, according to police.

Chicago police said the suspect is a man in his early 30s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD's mass transit unit at (312) 745-4706.