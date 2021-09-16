Police seek men who robbed woman at NW Indiana grocery store

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying two men who allegedly stole a woman's wallet at a grocery store in Munster, Indiana.

Munster police say the woman was shopping about 4:15 p.m. on Sept. 5 at Jewel-Osco, located at 716 Ridge Road, when her wallet was stolen.

The suspects then used the woman's credit card to make unauthorized purchases, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Munster Police Department at 219-836-6629.