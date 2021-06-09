Police seek suspect wanted for sexually abusing girl in Logan Square

article

Chicago police issued an alert Wednesday for a suspect wanted for groping a 10-year-old girl in the Logan Square neighborhood.

The attack happened Monday around 5 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Lyndale Street. A man approached two girls, 7 and 10, who were sitting on the front porch and began speaking with them, police said.

He then fondled the 10-year-old and walked away eastbound on Lyndale Street.

The suspect is described as being about 20-30 years old with black hair in cornrows. He was wearing a maroon shirt, dark blue pants with white lettering reading "Strength Hope."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

He also had on purple sunglasses and dark shoes with orange stripes.

Advertisement

If you have information, you can provide an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com. You can speak with the Special Investigations Unit at (312) 492-3810.